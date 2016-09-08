Longridge Town must bounce back

Longridge Town manager Lee Ashcroft was in reflective mood after watching his side’s perfect start to the West Lancashire League season come to an end on Saturday.

Town had won their opening seven games of the campaign, a spell which came to a shuddering end with a 3-0 home defeat against Euxton Villa.

That defeat, which saw Town’s Alex Randell sent off for a two-footed challenge in the second half, contributed to Ashcroft’s side losing top spot in the Premier Division table.

They were leapfrogged by Blackpool Wren Rovers following their 3-0 victory against Garstang, also on Saturday.

“It wasn’t a simple case of the sending off costing us the game,” Ashcroft acknowledged.

“Whilst I’ve no complaints against the red card, I still felt we were capable of getting a result even with 10 men.

“We are all obviously disappointed, for the supporters as well, but we’ve had a good start winning seven out of eight games in 30 days and the run had to end sometime.”

Defeat leaves Town with 21 points from eight games, one point behind Rovers but with a game in hand, as well as two points ahead of third-placed Villa.

After a hectic opening month, which saw Town play a quarter of their league games, attention switches to Saturday and the Lancashire Amateur Shield tie against Rochdale Sacred Heart.

“It was just one of those days that was going to come sooner or later, but the dressing room is full of winners and they are angry with themselves,” the manager revealed.

“That’s what I want to see, a will to win, not an acceptance of defeat.

“Euxton are a good side and, like ourselves, want to be top of the league, that’s how it should be but we’ll be fine.

“We have a break from league action now as we play Rochdale Sacred Heart in the Lancs Amateur Shield next Saturday.

“That’s another competition that I want us to do well in.”