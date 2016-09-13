Longridge Town handed Shield away day

Longridge Town boss Lee Ashcroft was a happy man after watching his side progress into the second round of the Lancashire Amateur Shield.

Town were 1-0 winners at Rochdale Sacred Heart last weekend against a side flying high in the Manchester Football League after only one defeat in their opening eight matches of the season.

Mark Wood’s second-half goal saw Town into Monday’s draw, which handed them a trip to CMB Sports Club on October 1 (2pm).

Before that though is a return to West Lancashire League action on Wednesday when they are at home to Turton.

“You can see why they are doing so well in their League, it’s a very difficult place to come to, and some teams will wilt under the pressure here,” Ashcroft said at Rochdale.

“We did well to cope with the conditions and it was an eight out of 10 performance from everyone today, with the strength of the squad showing”

“We’ve had to battle, and keep our heads, and that’s exactly what we’ve done.”