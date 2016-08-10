Longridge Town boss refutes title favourites tag

Longridge Town boss Lee Ashcroft has laughed off his side’s status as West Lancashire League title favourites this season.

Town began their campaign on Saturday with a 6-3 defeat of Eagley with Alex Randell claiming a hat-trick.

The defeat could have been more emphatic had Town not conceded three second-half goals after hitting their half-dozen.

“You never know at this level,” said Ashcroft of his side’s title status ahead of Wednesday’s game with Garstang.

“Turton won 4-0 against Hesketh Bank and I think Hesketh Bank will be a good side this year.

“We did really well last season but we’ve got a stronger squad this time around.

“That doesn’t mean we’re going to win anything though; we have to do the right things and see where that takes us.”

Six goals for any team on the opening day is something of an eyebrow raiser.

In Town’s case, however, the manager felt it could have been more and the margin of victory even greater.

“It’s a brilliant starting point, probably as good as it gets in terms of the way we went about our business,” he said.

“We started with a new system and the first half was exceptional – but we went from the sublime to the ridiculous in the second half.

“You have to perform from the first minute until the last and we took our foot off the pedal.

“We lost the second half which was unacceptable; it has to be complacency.

“I made a couple of changes but it was probably too easy in the first half as we could have been 10-0 up.

“They had their backsides kicked after the game and I hope there isn’t a repeat of that second half.”