Longridge Town boss isn’t getting carried away

Longridge Town boss Lee Ashcroft has warned his players to keep their feet on the ground despite a perfect start to the season.

Town made it six wins from as many games last Tuesday with Brad Carsley’s goal giving them a 1-0 victory over Slyne With Hest.

However, any plans to enter seventh heaven were scuppered on Saturday with an electrical fault at Lightfoot Green seeing their match at Fulwood Amateurs called off.

“It couldn’t have gone any better to be honest,” Ashcroft acknowledged.

“We set out to try and win the first four games which we managed and then we beat the champions (Blackpool Wren Rovers) at home which gave everyone a lift.

“We’re trying to go as long as we can now; we kept saying all the way through pre-season that we wanted a good start and maximum points.

“Everyone has a bit of a buzz but we aren’t getting carried away because that can change.

“If we finish the month on maximum points then everyone will get a big pat on the back from me for what they have done in August.

“However, we want to be lifting some sort of silverware in May instead.”

The run has been achieved despite injuries to Mark Woods and Kieran Walmsley.

Ashcroft, though, expects them to return shortly to give him added options.

“Mark will hopefully be back in early September and I’m looking for Kieran to be involved in the Shield game on September 10,” he said.

“We’ve added four or five very good players to the squad so it’s keeping them injury-free and on their toes.

“They know they have to stay fit because the subs’ bench is strong as well.”