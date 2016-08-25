Longridge Town boss hopes to continue fast start

Longridge Town manager Lee Ashcroft hopes hard work will pay off when his side travels to Fulwood Amateurs this weekend.

They head to Lightfoot Green on Saturday following on from Tuesday’s match against Slyne with Hest, which was played as the Longridge News went to press.

The weekend’s match will be their seventh game in the opening three weeks of the season – with a trip to Coppull United next Wednesday on the final day of the month.

They went into the game with a two-point lead at the top of the table with a 100 per cent record from their opening five games of the season.

Slyne with Hest had enjoyed a similarly encouraging start to their campaign with four wins from as many matches.

Ashcroft was pleased with his side’s start to the season as Town bid to win their first West Lancashire League title.

He said: “We’ve started well but it’s a long season, and we worked very hard in the summer, with hardly any break at all, to make sure that we were ready for this season.

“It is only a 32-game season and we play eight games in August so it was vital that we prepared the lads properly and hit the ground running so to speak.

“Fulwood is always a good game and there are a few connections between the two clubs, going back over many years, with a few of the players knowing each other outside of football.

“If anything that just makes us even more determined to continue our good start, and I’m just hoping for some decent weather as it’s a decent playing surface at their place.

“We always have a good following away from home, and as it’s only 15 minutes away, it would be nice to see as many Longridge supporters as possible over there to cheer us on.”

For their part, Fulwood – who got the better of Garstang last midweek – had won four and drawn one of their opening five games before Tuesday’s trip to Lostock St Gerards.

The match at Lightfoot Green kicks off at 3pm.