Longridge players go to Town against Garstang

Mark Woods scored two beauties for Longridge Town after coming off the bench as they ran out 4-0 winners against Garstang FC last Wednesday.

The visitors started well enough and worked hard to close down the home side in the opening 15 minutes, but Longridge were dominating possession and got their reward on 16 minutes.

A powerful run by Troy Carsley culminated with a fine lofted pass to brother Brad who beat the opposing keeper to the ball, only to see his shot rebound off the bar.

Ash Ball followed it in and bundled the ball into the net for his second goal of the season to put Town 1-0 up.

Garstang’s task was made all the more difficult on 28 minutes when Swindlehirst was sent off for kicking out at Brad Carsley.

Town manager Lee Ashcroft was forced into a change on 38 minutes as Joe Melling was taken off with a groin injury, replaced by Woods.

Woods took no time to settle and, following a short corner routine with Alex Randell, cut inside to fire home from the edge of the penalty area.

The second half started in much the same fashion with Longridge playing some lovely football on a rain-sodden pitch.

However, it took until the 75th minute for their dominance to tell when Woods once again cut inside from the right, sidestepped two defenders and curled an unstoppable shot past the keeper.

Longridge’s pace and width began to run the visitors ragged, and five minutes later, Ash Ball ran clear to hammer a left-footed shot past the keeper, make it 4-0 and provide a truer reflection of the game.