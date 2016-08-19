Longridge golfer Alex is the cream of the country

Longridge Golf Club’s Alex Forrest was crowned England’s champion woman medal player – by the tightest of margins.

She was originally a reserve for England Golf’s Grand Medal Final but squeezed into the field – and then won the championship on countback from Sara Allen and Kaylin Screene.

All three tied with net scores of level par 73 on the Red course at Frilford Heath Golf Club, Oxfordshire.

Eighteen-year-old Forrest won by virtue of her better back nine which included three birdies, giving her top spot ahead of Allen (Branston Golf Club) and 12-year-old Screene (Croham Hurst).

Forest was one of the early starters and she had to wait for her victory to be confirmed until Allen came in with the last group.

The four-handicapper said afterwards: “It’s definitely been nervewracking watching the leaderboard – and I bogeyed the last!

“I had a putt for par, I was shaking over it, and it just lipped out.

“This really means a lot because it’s such a big field.”

The final was played as part of England Golf’s first Golf Week, which celebrates the grassroots game with a five-day festival of team and handicap events.

It was contested by the cream of England’s club medal players and each finalist returned the four best medal scores at her club during 2015 and had won through a regional final to take her place at Frilford.

Forrest, a Lancashire county player, was playing her second Grand Medal Final and said: “It’s really good, everyone is at different levels of the game and everyone is really enjoying it.”

The final was played in breezy conditions and many players found the slick greens testing.

“I had a few bogeys on the front nine but I went on the birdie trail on the back nine,” Forrest added.