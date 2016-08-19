Longridge GC educate golf’s next generation

Budding junior golfers have been developing their skills thanks to a two-day kids camp which was held at Longridge Golf Club.

The camp was held as part of the club’s coaching programme.

It saw PGA coach Tom Davies provided an informative, but light-hearted hands-on approach to developing sound basic skills to be taken onto the golf course.

Using their own golf clubs or equipment provided by the club, 10 enthusiastic youngsters were able to learn the skills, etiquette and rules of the game in a positive environment.

A further kids camp will be held at Longridge Golf Club next week, taking place on Tuesday, August 24 and Wednesday, August 25.

Anyone interested or seeking further information should contact the club office on 01772 783291.