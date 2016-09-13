Longridge flounder in the face of Fulwood’s attack

Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division

Having won the toss and put their opposition into bat, Longridge claimed two early wickets.

Rory McDowell accounted for Mark Smith (2) before Matt Greenall dismissed Ben Parkinson (9).

However, Fulwood and Broughton rallied after those initial dismissals.

Charlie Rossiter top-scored with 56 and Matthew Smith made 44, while Richard Turner (22) and Dominic Jackson (11) were the other batsmen to make it into double figures.

Sam Berry (0), Jon Fenton (8), Usman Sadaqat (0) and Arbab Munir (9) were the other batsmen dismissed with Chris Brookes (3 not out) the remaining batter as Fulwood and Broughton were all out for 176 with two balls remaining in the 45th over.

Daniel Wilkinson Jnr led the way with the ball for Longridge with figures of 4-41 from 12 overs.

Ian Simpson claimed 3-36, McDowell ended with 1-39 and Greenall 1-22, while a runout saw off Berry.

In reply, Longridge were all out for 126 in the 44th over as wickets were lost at regular intervals.

Opener John Simpson (1) departed early off the bowling of Jon Fenton.

James Whitehead (16) and James Fairclough (31) rallied before both fell to Chris Brookes.

The same bowler also accounted for Tom Howarth (0), one of two batters who failed to score in the middle order along with Alex Mason, who was runout.

Wilkinson Jnr was dismissed for 10, followed by skipper Kyle Helm (19), Ian Simpson (10) and Greenall (4) as McDowell was the not out batsman without scoring.

Brookes was Fulwood and Broughton’s main man with the ball, recording figures of 4-21 from eight overs.

Usman Sadaqat used the same number of overs to claim 3-18, while Richard Turner (1-18) and Fenton (1-9) took a wicket apiece.

Defeat leaves Longridge three points behind Garstang in the table going into the final round of fixtures this weekend.

That sees Longridge host Thornton Cleveleys at Newsham; the seconds are at Eccleston, the thirds go to Fulwood and Broughton, while the fourths meet Norcross (all 1pm).