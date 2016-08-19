Longridge CC openers lay platform for victory

Longridge CC’s openers laid the foundations for their 12th win of the season as they got the better of Whittingham and Goosnargh by 64 runs on Saturday.

They batted first at Newsham and compiled 221-4 from 37 overs, thanks mainly to the opening pair of James Whitehead and Daniel Wilkinson Jnr.

Whitehead struck 62 and Wilkinson Jnr 74, while James Fairclough (26), Matt Greenall (11), Luke Platt (11 not out) and Josh Mullin (8 not out) provided cameo knocks.

In replt, Whittingham and Goosnargh had no answer to Greenall, who claimed 4-22, and Rory McDowell’s 3-43.

Elsewhere, the seconds won by eight wickets when they met Kirkham and Wesham.

Their opponents compiled 96-8 from their 45 overs, a total which Longridge surpassed with only two wickets down in the 30th over.

The thirds’ game with Grimsargh didn’t go ahead but the fourths lost by seven wickets against the same opponents.

Longridge batted first and were all out for 53 in 35 overs as Phillipson claimed figures of 4-7.

In reply, Bachacha struck an undefeated 30 as Grimsargh reached 54-3 in 18 overs.

There was much better news for the seconds on Sunday as they claimed victory in the Loxham Cup final against Vernon Carus.

Andy Simpson stole the show for Longridge as he claimed 6-15 as Vernon Carus were skittled for 118.

Longridge reached their target with only two wickets down in reply, led by Simpson’s superb 61 which saw them retain their title.

The firsts are back in action on Saturday when they travel to Great Eccleston.

The seconds host Withnell Fold at Newsham, the thirds come up against Freckleton, while the fourths meet Great Eccleston (all 1.30pm).