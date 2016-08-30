Longridge CC breeze to Torrisholme triumph

High-flying Longridge were nine-wicket winners over Torrisholme on Saturday.

The third in the Palace Shield Premier Division visitors won the toss and elected to put Matt Jackson’s men into bat.

It proved to a wise move as the hosts were dismissed for 93 as Rory McDowell took 4-12.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Chris Parry was again the mainstay of the Torrisholme innings at the top of the order, making 34 as wickets tumbled around him.

There were four ducks in the home side’s batting line up with Karl Hansson, who made 26 coming in at eight, the only other player to reach double figures.

McDowell did most of the damage but there were also wickets for Alex Mason (2-33), Ian Simpson (2-12) and Daniel Wilkinson Jnr (2-11).

Longridge breezed home in reply, finishing on 96-1 in the 29th over.

Jack Heap removed James Whitehead early in the piece as the hosts made early inroads but it was a false dawn, John Simpson’s 56 not out ending the game as a contest.

James Fairclough also finished unbeaten on 18.

There was good news for the club’s remaining teams, all of whom were victorious.

Will Baines (3-26) and Daniel Wilson (3-52) helped the seconds restrict Norcross to 149-9 before Andy Simpson (31) top-scored in Longridge’s reply of 150-7.

The thirds reached 193-9 against Vernon Carus, who were all out for 102 in reply as Paul Holden took 4-41.

As for the fourths, they dismissed Wrea Green for 114 and replied with 117-6.

All four teams are back in action on Saturday as the firsts face Vernon Carus at Newsham, the seconds travel to Vernons, the thirds are at Torrisholme and the fourths meet St Annes (all 1pm).