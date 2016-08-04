Holden struck 119 in helping his side post a target which was always too great for a Longridge team which was 133 all out in the 36th over chasing Freckleton’s 206-7. After putting Freckleton into bat, Longridge claimed two quick wickets with Frank Holden (12) and Danny Gilbert (0) the men out. However, Holden strode to the crease and faced 141 deliveries for his 119. He struck 11 fours and seven sixes in that time before becoming one of Alex Mason’s three wickets. Mason also accounted for Andrew Hogarth (31) and Peter Ingham (1) as he claimed 3-67. In reply, none of the Longridge batters could get going as a few had starts without turning it into a matchwinning knock. John Simpson top-scored with 22 as Danny Gilbert took 4-34. Holden capped his afternoon with 2-8, while Jonathan Millward claimed 2-32. Longridge will look to bounce back on Saturday as they host Garstang (1.30pm).

