Both sides started a little tentatively but it was Town who began to dominate. Having played some fine passing football, the opening goal was route one with Lee Dovey’s clearance headed on by Brad Carsley to Joe Melling, whose cross was slotted home by Alex Randell. A couple of minutes later, a neat lay-off from Ash Ball allowed Jordan Bowen to cross for Alex Randell whose header gave Town a 2-0 lead. A minute later, Ash Ball’s corner beat everybody but was cleared off the line. The visitors were restricted to sporadic attacks but came close when an excellent free kick brought out the best in Dovey, who tipped over. It didn’t take long for Brad Carsley to get in on the act as he beat the keeper at the near post to make it 3-0. Two minutes later, the same player had a shot parried by the keeper and Randell completed his hat-trick. Jordan Bowen screwed a shot wide but, five minutes before the break, he made it 5-0 after Ash Ball’s shot was parried. The second half started sedately until Bowen made it 6-0 via the inside of the post. Lapses in concentration and a touch of complacency allowed Eagley back into the game with a neat header on 65 minutes. Some average defending with five minutes left gave Eagley a second as the home defence stood off them. Then, after Carsley thundered a volley against the underside of the bar, Eagley countered and netted again to complete the scoring.

Longridge Town racked up the goals on day one of the season

West Lancashire League

Longridge Town hit Eagley for six

