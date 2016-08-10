All-round Alex leads Longridge CC past Garstang CC

Alex Mason took the honours yet again in helping Longridge to a three-wicket defeat of Garstang when the two sides met at Newsham on Saturday.

Having won plaudits for his bowling in recent weeks, it was his batting which proved key on Saturday.

He struck the highest score of the match, an undefeated 42, in helping his side to reach their target with two-and-a-half overs remaining.

Mason had earlier taken three wickets as Longridge had won the toss, asked Garstang to bat first and saw them compile 157-7.

Five of the Garstang batsmen all had good starts but without developing them into a major knock.

Mark Walling top-scored with 36 and was one of three wickets for Matt Greenall, who claimed 3-45.

Ian Walling added 29, Michael Walling 22, Allan Cook 21 and Tom Wells 19 as Mason took 3-42 and Tom Howarth 1-24.

In reply, John Simpson struck 31 and Dan Wilkinson Jnr 29 to keep Longridge in with a chance of victory despite regularly losing wickets.

Gareth Jennings claimed 3-23, Michael Walling 2-44 and Andy Booker 2-39 for Garstang but they could not shift Mason.

His 42 came at a run a ball and saw Longridge to victory, backed by Kyle Helm (6 not out).