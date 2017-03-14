Unsworth’s awesome foursome gives Chipping victory

Chipping FC reached the final four of this season’s Guild Hall Cup thanks to a 4-3, extra-time victory against Bolton United.

Chipping, who are back under the management of Matt Eccles after Mark Fordham’s departure, started slowly and were punished within the first 10 minutes.

However, they didn’t take long to get back on level terms as Jake Unsworth picked up the ball and cut across the edge of the box before smashing his effort into the bottom corner.

After this frantic start Chipping began to grow into the game.

Their persistence bore fruit when Bradshaw was brought down 25 yards from goal; Unsworth wrapped his right boot around the ball and fired them into the lead.

Bolton fought back, and on a pitch which was getting heavier by the minute, the game became a real contest in the middle of the park.

Chipping keeper Rosinski was exceptional in denying several efforts at goal, but despite his best efforts, it was the away side who would equalise with a long-range effort to make it 2-2.

With 15 minutes played of the second half, Eccles saw fit to make two changes, introducing Ross and Fletcher.

The move didn’t quite have the desired effect as Bolton slotted in a third goal.

With 15 minutes of normal time left, Unsworth completed his hat-trick and forced extra time when his strike was deflected over the keeper.

The tension continued to build with a penalty shootout looking more likely to decide the outcome

After Bolton narrowly missed an opportunity, Chipping found the energy for one final counter-attack.

Bibby shot at goal and the keeper fumbled it into Unsworth’s path; he prodded home the winner to set up a semi-final against Southport & Ainsdale.