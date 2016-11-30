Town’s players must keep calm and carry on

Longridge Town Lee Ashcroft admits even he is taken aback by their West Lancashire League season so far.

Town are in pole position heading into December with Blackpool Wren Rovers leading the chasing pack.

They started the season with seven consecutive league victories before losing against Euxton Villa at the beginning of September.

That defeat was quickly shrugged off as another lengthy run of consecutive victories established Town as the team to catch.

The only disappointment within that, however, were the Lancashire Shield and Richardson Cup losses against Wren Rovers and Vickerstown respectively.

Ashcroft said: “To be honest, if you had said at the start of the season that we would have had a seven-point lead in November, then I’d have snapped your hand off.

“We’re also the top goalscorers and have the best defence as well so there are no complaints there.

“It’s just disappointing that we’re out of both cup competitions but that’s the way it goes sometimes.”

While it might be easy for people within the Town camp to get carried away with the season so far, Ashcroft admitted he is trying to keep everyone grounded.

“We’ve done well against a lot of teams, scoring a lot of goals, but sometimes it’s hard to keep the lads’ feet on the ground,” he admitted.

“I say to them every game that we have to respect the opposition.

“The reason why we have done so well is that all of the players have worked really hard for each other; there’s been nothing left to give and we don’t leave anything out there.

“Everyone wants to beat the leaders and we’ve done ever so well up to now.

“When I played or managed in the past, that was always the case and that’s what we’ll have to put up with.”