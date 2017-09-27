Town boss reflects on late equaliser

Longridge Town manager Lee Ashcroft was philosophical after watching his side draw 2-2 at Southport Hesketh on Saturday.

The reigning West Lancashire League Premier Division champions had led 2-0 at half-time thanks to goals from Danny Wilkinson and Stu Vasey.

It looked as if Ashcroft’s players had done enough to secure victory in the second half, only for the referee to indicate an additional eight minutes of added time.

During that time, Steven Hoy and Jon O’Brien both found the net to bring the home side back on level terms and leave Longridge travelling home with one point rather than three.

The draw leaves them fourth in the table with 17 points from seven games.

They are eight points behind the leaders, Blackpool Wren Rovers, but with three games in hand.

“Who knows?” Ashcroft said after the match.

“By the end of the season we may well see this as a point gained, rather than two points dropped but it certainly doesn’t feel like it at the moment.

“We were comfortable in the first half and played some good football but it was a different game in the second.

“We just never got going;they are a big strong side as usual and we are still a bit short in physicality compared to last season.

“Fair play to Southport though, the changes at half-time made a difference and they make this a difficult place to come to.

“They’ll pick up lots of points here, but we are still unbeaten seven games in and that’s obviously a big positive for us.”

Town take a break from league action on Saturday when they visit Rochdale Scared Heart in the Lancashire Shield (2pm).