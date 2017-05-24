Town boss hopes fans turn out in force

Longridge Town are inviting supporters to turn out in force as this season’s prize performers pick up their awards on Saturday night.

The club holds its end-of-season presentation night at St Wilfrid’s Club, Longridge, on Saturday, beginning at 7pm.

It sees the club celebrating the first West Lancashire League Premier Division title victory in the club’s history as well as handing out a number of player prizes.

Manager Lee Ashcroft is keen to see as many supporters as possible turn up on the night, having already taken part in a celebratory dinner.

“Special thanks must go to Dewhurst Homes who have been our main sponsor this year, a local company, and a name that is synonymous with football in the town,” Ashcroft said.

“The evening at St Wilfred’s is one I’m looking forward to as the lads and supporters all get together, and have a few drinks looking back over the season, recalling some special moments – and the odd not so special ones.

“Everybody is invited, supporters young and old and it promises to be another great night.”

It was also confirmed that Town’s winning margin over Blackpool Wren Rovers has been extended from three points to nine.

The extended advantage comes as a result of Wrens having had a points deduction for fielding an ineligible player when they defeated Thornton Cleveleys 5-1 in April.

A Town statement said: “It probably worked in our favour to be honest, because we wanted to be able to win it fair and square out on the pitch, and to be able to celebrate accordingly.

“It would have taken the edge off the victory if we had learnt of it by a phone call or email from the League.”

Town will be presented with the trophy during the league’s annual awards dinner held at Blackpool FC on June 10.