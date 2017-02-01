Town boss avoids selection headache

Longridge Town boss Lee Ashcroft admitted there were positives and negatives behind the club’s Saturday postponement.

They should have been in action at Turton, only for a waterlogged pitch to put paid to any hopes of playing.

The postponement was the third Town had endured in January following on from call-offs against Slyne with Hest and Tempest United.

Thornton Cleveleys were their only opponents in January, a match which ended in a 6-0 win for Ashcroft’s players.

“We’d been superb at Thornton because, with seven players unavailable, I was going there panicking a little bit,” Ashcroft said.

“However, they played some superb stuff on a dodgy pitch and scored six – which could have been a dozen.

“I’d have had a nightmare then trying to pick the team for Saturday because I’d have had to upset someone.”

Having seen their previous match with Tempest called off, they are Town’s next opponents on Saturday.

Ashcroft will be without the suspended George Melling and Ged Morris, as well as the injured Troy Carsley.

“It’s a tight pitch at Tempest and they are similar to us but all we can do is concentrate on ourselves,” he said.

“We’ve been down to the bare bones but the squad is strong, which it needs to be because we have tough games coming up.”