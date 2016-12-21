Three-asy does it for Longridge Town manager

Longridge Town boss Lee Ashcroft hailed his players’ performance after they went into the Christmas break with another three points.

They recorded an 18th victory from 19 West Lancashire League Premier Division games thanks to a 3-1 win over Euxton Villa.

It atoned for Town’s only league defeat this season as Euxton beat them 3-0 in early September, snapping a run of seven straight league wins.

However, last Saturday’s victory sees Town 10 points clear of Blackpool Wren Rovers at the top, albeit having played two games more.

Brad Carsley and Alex Randell scored first-half goals for Town with Jordan Bowen wrapping up three points in the second half.

Ashcroft said: “This was a massive game for us, particularly with Euxton beating us earlier in the season, but we were excellent in every area; sharper, focused and tireless.

“I thought Brad (Carsley) was excellent up front and Alex O’Rourke, sitting in front of the back four, was a colossus.’’

“This was always going to be one of our most difficult games of the season and I’m delighted with the win but also the performance.

“We’ve freshened things up a little with some new faces and every one of them has played their part.

“We’ve seen great travelling support all season, and i’m pleased today for the lads that travel and support the team every week.

“I’d just like to wish them, and all Longridge supporters, a Merry Christmas and we’ll be doing our best to make it a Happy New Year.”

Having ended the year with back-to-back away wins, Town start 2017 with three games on the road out of their first four.

January’s fixture list sees them travel to Slyne Hest on January 7, as well as Thornton Cleveleys (January 21) and Turton (January 28), while they host Tempest United on January 14.