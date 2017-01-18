Third time lucky for table-topping Town?

Longridge Town boss Lee Ashcroft hopes this weekend will be third time lucky as his players seek a return to match action.

The West Lancashire League leaders were frustrated by the weather last weekend which saw their game against Tempest United postponed.

Having had their game at Slyne with Hest also called off seven days earlier, it means Saturday’s scheduled meeting at Thornton Cleveleys (2pm) will be their first match in five weeks.

The last time Town’s players were in action was the 3-1 victory at Euxton Villa on December 17 before heading into the league’s two-week break over Christmas and New Year.

“We’ve trained as normal every week and I’ve had them in on the Saturday as well,” Ashcroft said.

“They have trained really well, the group is a good one and the banter is all there.

“We’ve had a good 2016 and let’s hope we can have as a good a 2017.”

Should Saturday’s game go ahead, it will see Town looking to complete the double over Thornton following their 4-0 victory in the middle of September.

However, Ashcroft has a number of players unavailable with previous suspensions carrying over into this weekend thanks to the club’s lack of games this year.

Brad Carsley, Alex Randell and Danny Morris all have a one-game suspension, skipper George Melling is out for three, while Ged Morris misses five matches.

As for Town’s hosts, they go into the weekend lying eighth in the table with only two wins and a draw from eight home matches this season.

“I thought Thornton would do well this year because they finished last season strongly,” Ashcroft said.

“They had a great win on Saturday against Slyne and their tails will be up because everyone wants to beat the league leaders so we’ll have to be on our guard.”