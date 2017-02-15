Success is a team game for Town boss

Longridge Town boss Lee Ashcroft believes last Saturday’s win over Fulwood Amateurs proved the need for a strong squad.

Brad Carsley came off the bench at half-time to score both goals in Town’s 2-0 victory, keeping them four points clear at the top of the West Lancashire League.

Jack Preston had started up front for Town before being withdrawn after 45 minutes, allowing Carsley to mark his return from suspension in style.

However, it wasn’t just Carsley who shone with special praise also reserved for keeper Lee Dovey, as well as Kieran Walmlsey and Alex O’Rourke for their displays in the centre of defence with George Melling suspended.

“Things weren’t happening for Jack on what was a heavy pitch,” Ashcroft said.

“Brad is quicker and a different striker, so we knew he would run in behind them.

“Luckily enough he took his chances but it’s not just the starting 11 who win games or titles, it’s the squad of 16,17 or 18 players.

“You’re only as good as your bench and our bench is very strong now with the players we have returning; the squad is really coming into its own.”

Having beaten Fulwood at home last weekend, it is a quick turnaround for Ashcroft’s men this Saturday.

By a quirk of the fixture programme, they face the same opposition on Saturday with Ashcroft expecting another difficult encounter.

“I think it’ll be a different game in that their pitch is a very good surface while ours is a bit heavy,” he said.

“They are a good side and it is a derby so they want to beat us as much as we want to beat them.

“We weren’t at our best on Saturday but you’ve got to put that down to Fulwood as they played really well in the first half.”

Town will again be without Melling as he sits out the final game of his suspension.