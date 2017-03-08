Praise of table-topping Longridge Town

Longridge Town boss Lee Ashcroft had nothing but praise for his players following last Saturday’s victory at Slyne with Hest.

Having suffered a number of postponements which cut their lead at the top of the West Lancashire League Premier Division, Ashcroft’s players responded to claim three points with goals from Andrew Naylor, Jack Preston and Brad Carsley.

With nearest challengers Blackpool Wren Rovers not in action, it meant Town extended their advantage to five points but having played one game more.

“We’ve seen a team spirit today that took me back to the early days of the season,” Ashcroft said.

“Every one of the lads buckled down on a difficult pitch, working for each other to get the win.

“I’ve not got a bad word to say about any of them.

“(Alex) O’Rourke and (Andrew) Naylor were magnificent in midfield and I enjoyed watching them, which is unusual for me to be honest.”

The weekend win had seen Ashcroft able to recall skipper George Melling and Ged Morris following their respective suspensions.

It means the Town boss has a strong squad to pick from when they travel to Garstang on Saturday.

They have the benefit of a free week, unlike the Riversiders who will be in action against Southport Hesketh after their trip to Vickerstown last weekend was postponed.

Ashcroft’s players will go into Saturday’s match looking to complete the double over Lee Baker’s side.

The two teams met in the second game of the season back in August, which ended with Town recording an emphatic 4-0 victory.

Ash Ball and Mark Woods found the net twice, though Garstang ended the game with 10 men after Jack Swindlehurst was sent off in the first half for an off-the-ball incident with Brad Carsley.