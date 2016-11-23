Postponement snow real issue for Longridge Town

Longridge Town manager Lee Ashcroft had mixed emotions after watching his side’s game against Turton called off at the weekend.

The wintry weather decimated the West Lancashire League programme with no games taking place.

On the one hand, a Saturday off gave Ashcroft’s players the chance to rest and recuperate.

However, on the other hand, it killed a bit of the feel-good factor around the club, garnered by eight consecutive league victories for the table-toppers.

“We’d had a good training session on the Wednesday night prior to seeing the weather forecast for the weekend,” Ashcroft said.

“Although we didn’t play, the pleasing thing was that everyone else’s games were off as well so we’re still seven points clear of Blackpool Wren Rovers.

“Unfortunately, it also means we’ve just lost a little bit of momentum after having had those three away trips in the league and cup.

“It’s that time of year, however, but if I’m being honest, looking at the weather forecast we aren’t too hopeful for this Saturday either.”

All being well Town are due to play their final home league game of 2016 against Southport Hesketh on Saturday (2pm).

Last Saturday’s enforced break means Ashcroft will be able to call upon some familiar faces as Town aim to consolidate top spot in the table.

He said: “We will have Brad Carsley and Alex Randell both back from suspension and Troy Carsley back from injury.

“That means there’s only Mark Woods who will be out injured.

“With us having carried injuries and been down to the bare bones, we’ll regroup on Wednesday night.

“We’ll have a good hour-and-a-half’s session and, hopefully, the weather will do its bit and be kind to us.”