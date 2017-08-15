Match report: Thornton Cleveleys 1 Longridge Town 1

West Lancashire League Premier Division

Town started with the wind at their backs, in a delayed kick off due to traffic problems, with Tom Ince having an early shot saved.

A wind-assisted Lee Dovey goal kick then caught the home defence napping, but Ball could not convert the chance with his effort sailing over.

Both sides were trying to play the ball on the ground as the wind played havoc with any long passes but it took 40 minutes for any incident of note.

Longridge’s Greg Johnstone was hauled down inside the area and took the spot-kick himself, only to see his effort well saved.

Town made amends five minutes later as Ball controlled and turned in the same movement before hitting a powerful left-footed shot into the top corner.

The second half saw the home side with the wind behind them and they started well, missing an opportunuity after 53 minutes, as Dovey kept his goal intact.

However, on 68 minutes, Joe Melling was punished for a foul 25 yards from goal.

Although the initial effort hit the Town defensive wall, the ball rebounded back to Oliver Wilkinson, who fired a right-footed shot low into the Town goal to equalise and leave the game with all to play for.

Matty Bullock had been brought on at half-time before Ashcroft introduced James Sloane into the game in place of Johnstone.

The game fizzled out into a draw, however, with Town hosting Slyne with Hest on Wednesday (7pm).