Match report: Tempest United 1 Longridge Town 7

West Lancashire League

Despite Conor Linighan and Joe Melling being unavailable, Town started on the front foot and led after 10 minutes of heavy pressure.

Ged Smith’s surging run and cross was magnificently turned in by the stretching Brad Carsley, followed five minutes later by Carsley’s second as he headed in from Leon McLoughlin’s cross.

The home side dug in and a period of pressure saw Jack Iley force Lee Dovey into a good save, while Tim Raines cut inside and shot wide.

Carsley and Ash Ball were both denied further goals before Town added to their lead on 35 minutes.

Carsley saw a shot turned behind by the keeper but, from the corner, Mark Woods’ cross was turned in by Alex O’Rourke.

That wasn’t the end of the first-half scoring as the five minutes before the break brought three more goals.

Chris Farnworth pulled one back with a shot in off Dovey’s upright, only for Carsley to complete his hat-trick moments later with a curling effort.

Jordan Bowen then made it 5-1 at the break following a neat one-two with Woods.

Thirty seconds into the second half and it was 6-1 as Smith’s inswinging corner was headed firmly home by O’Rourke.

The latter almost claimed his hat-trick and Ash Ball failed to hit the target from a McLoughlin cross before Danny Morris and Jack Preston were both introduced.

However, Town were reduced to 10 men when Ball was dismissed for a challenge but there was still time for Carsley to net a fourth with a magnificent 25-yard free-kick.