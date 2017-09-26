Match report: Southport Hesketh 2 Longridge Town 2

West Lancashire League

Lee Ashcroft gave a start to Adam Stammers, beginning his second spell at the club, with Joey Mullen recalled and Danny Wilkinson further forward in support of Stu Vasey.

Within minutes, Stammers had caused problems with two crosses into the Southport area, though the home side should have opened the scoring with Lee Dovey helpess as the ball went past his right-hand post.

Town took the lead after 12 minutes when Vasey and Halliwell closed down the home defence and the latter’s cross was met on the volley by Wilkinson.

Vasey increased Town’s lead after 43 minutes, volleying in off the bar from Stammers’ corner as they led 2-0 at half-time.

Southport made two changes at the break and began the second half by playing in a more direct style, causing problems with long diagonal balls into the box.

Ash Ball was denied by the Southport keeper before Dovey made an oustanding save at the other end, tipping over a 25-yard effort.

A goalmouth scramble ended with last-ditch defending clearing four attempts off the line to keep Town’s lead.

Dovey saved another deflected effort but, as the referee indicated eight added minutes, Southport finally got a breakthrough as Steven Hoy scored.

With six minutes played, a long diagonal ball was headed down into the area and Dovey was helpless as Jon O’Brien netted an equaliser.

Even then the game was not over as Vasey blazed over and a late corner somehow evaded Town’s players.