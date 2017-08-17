Match report: Longridge Town 3 Slyne with Hest 1

Have your say

Matty Bullock capped his return to the starting line-up with two goals as Town defeated Slyne for the second time in a week.

Town boss Lee Ashcroft made three changes to his side for Wednesday night’s meeting, bringing in Bullock, himself and Joey Mullen.

Lee Dovey made a superb save in the opening minutes from close range before Tom Ince found Bullock with a pass inside the full-back.

The young winger sped away before finishing powerfully into the bottom corner with only four minutes gone.

Ashcroft fired over from Ash Ball’s free-kick before Dovey once again excelled to keep out another effort.

Town were playing better than in recent games, but it was far from-one way traffic as Slyne looked threatening on the break.

Ince was running things for the home side, linking well with Bullock, and it was those two who again split the visiting defence on 33 minutes.

Bullock’s driven cross evaded the keeper and Ashcroft finished neatly at the front post to make it 2-0 to Longridge.

Slyne then saw an excellent passing move end with a shot fizzing just wide of Dovey’s goal as Longridge went in 2-0 up at the break.

Slyne pulled one back through Dan Dixon 65 minutes after Longridge failed to clear their lines, meaning it was all to play for.

The visitors’ hopes were shortlived, however, as Ash Ball found Ashcroft on the edge of the box.

His deft chip behind the Slyne defence caused havoc and, as the ball dropped loose, Bullock smashed it home from 12 yards to restore Town’s two-goal lead with 18 minutes remaining.

Slyne broke free late on, only to be denied by Dovey, before Bullock saw his hat-trick hopes dashed as he fired wide with a minute remaining.