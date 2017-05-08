Match report: Longridge Town 2 Vickerstown 0

West Lancashire League

Town were missing top scorer Brad Carsley, so manager Lee Ashcroft played the returning Mark Woods up front with support from Ash Ball and Jordan Bowen.

It was a complete change of style for Town but it paid off as Ball and the effervescent Woods chased the visiting defence into blind alleys.

Vickers were struggling to cope and committed several fouls early on, one which resulted in a free-kick to Longridge 25 yards from goal after just 11 minutes.

Smith, playing at left-back as Danny Morris moved inside to partner captain George Melling, curled a sublime effort into the far corner that went in off the post, leaving the visiting keeper no chance.

Seven minutes later and Ryan McKenna scored the second goal, firing home at the far post to put Town two up in front of their biggest home crowd of the season with 161 in attendance.

Vickerstown created an excellent chance after 30 minutes, which Lee Dovey did well to save with his feet after Danny Keenan had broken free.

Town remained in control, however, and with Woods looking dangerous,they had several efforts saved by the keeper as they looked to kill the game before the break.

Leading 2-0 at half-time, Town brought on Jack Preston for the injured Ball, who had produced an excellent first half, but they were on the defensive as the visitors started on the front foot.

Dovey made an excellent save just two minutes into the half, touching a goalbound shot onto the post.

Vickers youngster Jackson Round caused problems with his touch and pace but the home defence held firm.

Preston eased himself into the game, holding the ball up well and seeing a shot saved on the hour after an excellent turn.

He clearly grew in confidence from this moment onwards as his movement and hold-up play helped Longridge retain possession.

With 15 minutes left, Round was denied by an offside flag after controlling a high clearance from the keeper with a superb touch,before finishing past Dovey into the top corner with the outside of his right foot.

Town settled into a professional game plan after this, keeping the ball at will, knowing that the win was vital as they travel to Wren Rovers on Saturday for what is now a ‘winner takes all’ title match.