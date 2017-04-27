Match report: Longridge Town 2 Tempest United 2

West Lancashire League

Town started brightly with Brad Carsley going close, before Jordan Tucker hit the crossbar after 12 minutes.

Carsley also hit the post twice in five minutes and Leon McLouglin forced an excellent save before Carsley opened the scoring after 31 minutes, rising highest at the far post to power a header into the net.

A Longridge free-kick was then cleared by Tempest, who broke at pace with a diagonal ball fired home for an equaliser on the cusp of half-time.

The second half began in much the same vein and, after 58 minutes, Carsley broke through and finished brilliantly.

United had a 20-minute spell where they saw a lot of the ball and controlled the game, creating several chances with Lee Dovey making several saves.

However, a Longridge corner after 72 minutes saw Tempest break away with a fantastic ball headed past a despairing Dovey to level the scores at 2-2.

Carsley was twice denied by the Tempest keeper and two corners saw goalmouth scrambles come to nothing as honours ended even.