Match report: Longridge Town 2 Tempest United 0

Town started with a strong looking XI with Aaron Halliwell in central midfield alongside Conor Linighan and Matty Kay at right-back, in the absence of Joe Melling.

Greg Johnstone continued up front with Ash Ball and Matty Bullock wide, as Lee Ashcroft’s men looked to make the most of their pace.

Jordan Tucker partnered skipper George Melling at centre-half, with Ben Ashcroft at left-back and Mark Woods in the number 10 position.

Town started well with Halliwell and Ball seeing efforts saved, Kay having a shot deflected wide and Linighan also failing to trouble the keeper from 25 yards.

Bullock had a shot well saved by the keeper, while at the other end, Tucker continued his pre-season form with Lee Dovey comfortably saving two long-range efforts.

The opening goal arrived five minutes before half-time when Melling headed Ball’s corner back across goal for Tucker to volley into the net.

Dovey had to keep out a fine effort on the stroke of half-time, after which the match continued in a similar fashion.

Chances came and went with Ball twice getting clear, only to see the United keeper dive bravely at his feet.

Joey Mullen replaced Woods, sitting alongside Halliwell with Linighan pushed into a more advanced role behind Johnstone.

With two minutes left, Linighan broke through 50 yards from goal.

As he embarked on a lung-busting run, being caught with every step, he unleashed a powerful shot into the top corner to complete the scoring and wrap up three points.