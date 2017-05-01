Match report: Longridge Town 1 Whitehaven 0

West Lancashire League

Longridge won this game, having dominated possession and created enough early chances to win three games, against a very well organised and hard-working Whitehaven side.

Manager Lee Ashcroft gave starts to Luke McKenna, Danny Morris and the returning Jonty McDonald, while naming himself on the bench.

Town started strongly and saw the Whitehaven keeper save well from Brad Carsley, McDonald crash a volley against the bar, Carsley hit the post and McKenna denied what looked a clear penalty.

Chances came and went, as Longridge played their best football for several weeks without getting the breakthrough they deserved as the game was goalless at half-time.

Carsley had a free kick well saved 10 minutes into the second half and Ged Smith had a decent penalty shout waved away a minute later.

Ashcroft then replaced Ryan McKenna on the hour as the manager, looking for three points, went up front with Carsley.

The goal came on 70 minutes as Smith’s inswinging corner looked destined to go straight in before Carsley made sure with a deft flick of the head.

Luke McKenna and Jordan Bowen had excellent games for Longridge, keeping the ball at will before finding Carsley who was brought down for Town’s third penalty shout of the game.

However, having got to his feet to take the kick, he was thwarted as the Whitehaven keeper made an excellent save.

Jack Preston and Elliot Breakell were brought on for cameo appearances but, despite six additional minutes, the result was never in doubt as Town kept possession and played out time