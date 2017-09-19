Match report: Elton Vale 0 Longridge Town 5

Lancashire FA Shield

This fixture, rearranged following the original weather-induced postponement, saw manager Lee Ashcroft give starts to the returning Danny Wilkinson and Stuart Vasey.

On an excellent surface Town started the brighter with Ashcroft unfortunate to see his instinctive lob fall just short.

The first goal came on 23 minutes as Ashcroft rounded the keeper, only to be brought down in front of an open goal.

No card was shown, but it was immaterial as Ashcroft planted a right-footed shot high into the net.

Vasey got the second goal after 36 minutes, rising highest to head home Ryan Charnley’s excellent corner.

There were no changes at half-time and Vale came out looking to get back into the game, with Lee Dovey forced into a fantastic save low down to his left.

Vasey headed against the bar from another Charnley corner, before the two combined again on 56 minutes only to see Charnley’s shot fly just over the bar.

This was a flatter spell for Town, however, and Ashcroft sensed things needed livening up with three substitutions in the space of five minutes with Mitch Newsham, Joey Mullen and Josh Gilmour coming on.

With 10 minutes left, Wilkinson broke from midfield to fire home from 20 yards and make it 3-0 before Newsham netted a fourth 60 seconds later, finishing neatly after good work from Gilmour.

Alex Murphy, who had an excellent game, then drove forward and fired in a shot that was cleverly finished by Vasey to end the scoring.