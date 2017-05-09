Match report: Chipping FC 4 Southport Trinity 0

Mid Lancashire Football League First Division

Southport Trinity were the visitors for The Greens’ final game of the season, and with their fate back in their own hands, Chipping left nothing to chance.

Despite a short delay before kick-off, Chipping set off on the front foot and their pressure would soon bear fruit as James Holt opened the scoring by giving the keeper no chance from the edge of the box.

Chipping continued to pile on the pressure, knowing they could take no chances as only a win would do.

They came at Southport as Jake Unsworth fed the ball into the path of Jake Hollis, who burst forward into the box before being brought down.

Hollis’ protests were waved away and Kris Bibby stayed alert to strike goalwards, only to see his shot handled on the line with Chipping’s appeals again waved away.

They came close again when Rodrigo Howson drove forward from the back, beating three men, but was unable to get a clean shot away.

Mark Ross finally doubled the deficit before the break, bringing the ball under control in the box before curling his effort past the keeper.

Chipping manager Matt Eccles warned his side against complacency at half-time, having seen a 2-0 half-time lead at Charnock Richard end in a 2-2 draw which almost ended their promotion hopes.

Southport made changes at half-time in a bid to liven up their attack but Chipping keeper Bartek Rosinski iwas more than equal to all he was presented with.

Chipping looked comfortably in charge of the game but needed to kill it off and Bibby was the man to do that.

A long ball down the right gave him something to chase before a shot was lashed across the keeper and into the top corner to make it 3-0.

Chipping introduced Jack Fletcher, who looked a real livewire as soon as he came on, causing Southport problems and coming close to scoring with a superb strike.

There was still no sitting back as Martin Cookson broke down the left, skipping past several players before leaving the keeper a spectator as his cross went off target.

Chipping were not done though, and with fewer than 10 minutes to play, they found a fourth goal to confirm next season’s place at the top table.

Jack Rhodes broke forward down the left and fired a low cross into the back post for Eccles to smash home from close range and end his second spell in charge.

Having replaced Matt Fordham in February until the end of the season, he will be replaced as manager by Andy Barr.