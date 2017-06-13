Longridge Town put sponsorship packages on sale

Longridge Town have announced details of their sponsorship packages for the 2017/18 West Lancashire League Premier Division season.

With Lee Ashcroft’s side looking to retain the title they won on the final day of the season – before Blackpool Wren Rovers’ subsequent points deduction – Town are offering matchday and corporate deals for the upcoming campaign.

In terms of matchday sponsorship, adverts can be placed in the club programme costing £30 for a half-page and £60 for a full page.

Alternatively, a match sponsorship deal costing £100 is for four people, including a full-page match programme advert and a logo on the front page.

It also includes a complimentary pre-match drink, pie and peas, half-time tea, coffee and biscuits, the chance to choose the man of the match and have a picture taken with the player in question.

As for the corporate deals, £350 will buy an advertising board measuring eight feet by two feet.

Player sponsorship deals are also available and are priced at £100 per player.

For that, the sponsor receives two free tickets to a home game of their choice, their business logo next to the player’s website profile, their business name on the profile and a signed shirt at the end of the season.

Further information is available online by visiting www.pitchero.com/clubs/longridgetown