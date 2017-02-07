Longridge Town juniors put their shirt on new kit deal

The future is looking bright at Longridge Town Juniors Football Club after announcing a new sponsorship deal.

Grandma Singletons, the award-winning cheese producers based in Longridge, are to join Town as shirt sponsors for the club’s ‘Little Kickers’ coaching school.

‘Little Kickers’, which runs on a Monday night at Longridge High School from 5.30pm-6.30pm, is aimed at the five to seven-year-olds age group and gives the youngsters their first taste in football.

Mark Cummings, who coaches the children, said: “The aim of the Mondays night sessions is to teach the children the basics of football and get them ready for competitive football at the age of seven.

“It is all about having fun and playing lots of football-related games.

“We originally started off with about 10 children, but numbers have risen to around 40 per session and we are looking at running other nights.

“With the help of Grandma Singletons, this is the first time we have been able to provide the children with kit.

“It has given them a sense of identity and the smile on the children’s faces when they put their kit on is a joy to behold.”

Gary Johnson, director at Grandma Singletons, who was instrumental in setting up the agreement attended one of the training sessions to present the shirts to the children.

Anybody interested in joining the group can contact Mark Cummings on 07850 858888.