Longridge Town boss: Title is ‘up for grabs now’

Longridge Town boss Lee Ashcroft was philosophical after watching his side’s lead at the top of the West Lancashire League Premier Division cut to two points.

Town suffered only their second defeat in 24 league games this season when losing 2-1 against Garstang at the weekend.

Defeat allowed Blackpool Wren Rovers to move within two points of Town and with a game in hand as they have nine matches remaining as opposed to Town’s eight.

The title, however, will go to Town if they win all of their remaining games as the top two meet at Wrens on Saturday, April 8.

First-half goals from Dave Jack and Alan Coar did the damage last Saturday.

Although Brad Carsley pulled one back early in the second half, Ashcroft’s players were unable to find an equaliser.

Ashcroft admitted afterwards: “We weren’t at our best today, and to be fair to Garstang, they were well up for it.

“We have to get used to the fact that teams will raise their game against us and match their intensity, especially if there’s a bit of local rivalry, as we’ve seen here today and recently at Fulwood.

“It was all a bit disjointed for us, particularly in the first half when we should have scored at least one goal.

“Things went better for us after the break but we just couldn’t get the breakthrough, and I suppose it’s up for grabs now.”

Town are back in action on Saturday when they host Tempest United at the Mike Riding Ground (3pm).

At the same time, Wrens will be seeking a ninth straight league victory as they host a Fulwood Amateurs side presently sitting third in the league table.

One player who will not be involved for Town, however, is Mark Jeffers.

He has left the club to join Marine in the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League.