Longridge Town boss thrilled with his six-hitters

Longridge Town manager Lee Ashcroft was pleased at how his under-strength side posted an emphatic victory in their first game of the year.

A Town side missing seven players through suspension and unavailabilities were 6-0 winners at Thornton Cleveleys.

Having seen matches with Slyne with Hest and Tempest United fall foul of the weather, Ashcroft’s men posted a 12th consecutive league victory.

It helped them maintain a seven-point lead over Blackpool Wren Rovers at the top of the West Lancashire League Premier Division table going into Saturday’s game at Turton FC (2pm kick-off).

Ashcroft said: “I’ve not a bad word to say to be honest,

“We were outstanding at times and everyone played their part.

“I’ve always said that you need a good squad, not just a good starting 11 and we’ve seen the benefits of that.

“We’ve seven lads missing and the biggest problem I will have next week at Turton will be keeping everybody happy as three or four of the lads missing are back available.”

One player who did provide food for thought was striker Jack Preston.

In the absence of Brad Carsley, Preston showed why Ashcroft had been keen to bring him into the fold.

He may not have found the net but Preston’s performance delighted the manager.

“Jack joined us in early December but he’s a player I’ve been after for a while and he was outstanding,” Ashcroft said.

“His hold-up play and link up with his team-mates, was excellent and I was gutted for him that he didn’t get the goal he deserved.

“There were some great individual performances but I thought he was man of the match for us.

“I’ve also brought in Ged Smith and, with George (Melling) missing for three games, Ged gave us that extra quality and experience at the back.”