Longridge Town boss puts pen to paper on a new deal

Longridge Town boss Lee Ashcroft has committed his future to the club after signing a new contract.

Town’s manager has signed what has been described as a ‘long-term’ deal ahead of his side’s final game of the season on Saturday which could see them lift the West Lancashire League Premier Division title.

“I’m pleased it’s all sorted before the season’s end because I like to plan ahead and there is a lot of work for me to do as soon as the final whistle goes on Saturday,” Ashcroft said.

“I’ve loved it here from day one to be fair, it’s a great team not just on the pitch but off it as well.

“I get an awful lot of support with non-footballing matters which leaves me free to concentrate on the lads and the way I want them to play the game.

“I’m delighted with the progression we’ve made and the potential for the club to move forward and move up the football pyramid is clear for all to see.

“Attendances have doubled and we had 161 here on Saturday which is an attendance many in the Evo-Stik League, two divisions higher, would love to have.

“In my first two years we had a great rivalry with Charnock Richard and they are a great example of what is possible, having not only moved up to the next level but also having gained promotion at the first attempt.

“They have a good infrastructure below the first team, with a reserve squad as well as an Under-18s and that is something that will be important to us as well if we are to move onwards and upwards.

“I’d like to thank the players, and the supporters who’ve been fantastic with me, not just this season but going back to my first game back in 2014.

“The important thing now is to concentrate on Saturdays game, get as much support as we can behind us, and hopefully bring back the championship.”