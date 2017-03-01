Longridge Town boss hopes to wake up from fixture nightmare

Longridge Town manager Lee Ashcroft wants an end to their ‘nightmare’ run of postponed games.

Town should have played Vickerstown at the weekend, only for a waterlogged pitch to leave Ashcroft’s players kicking their heels again.

The call-off means Town have only played three of their eight scheduled matches so far in 2017.

As a result, that has allowed Blackpool Wren Rovers to close the gap on Town to two points at the top of the West Lancashire League Premier Division.

They should be back in action on Saturday with a trip to Slyne with Hest but Ashcroft is already pessimistic about the possibility of that match taking place.

“It’s the same old story I’m afraid with another wet one,” Ashcroft said.

“Even with the weather forecast for this weekend, I’m not sure whether we’ll be playing again.

“It’s a nightmare at the moment but, hopefully, the good weather is around the corner.

“The frustrating thing is we were so far ahead of Wrens but they are now within touching distance.

“We knew they would win their games so the important thing is we don’t get beaten for the rest of the season.”

Should Town play on Saturday, they will be looking to complete the double over Slyne.

Brad Carsley’s goal gave them a 1-0 victory in August’s reverse fixture, while skipper George Melling is back from suspension this weekend.

“It’s a difficult place to go to because there is a very small pitch,” Ashcroft said.

“We were lucky enough to win there in the last minute last year but it will be a tricky game. We know what they are about but we just have to look after ourselves.

“George being back is a massive boost because we’ve missed him; he’s a vocal lad and a leader in the dressing room.”