Longridge Town boss expects a tougher time this season

Longridge Town boss Lee Ashcroft believes the West Lancashire League Premier Division will be a closer-fought battle compared to last season.

The 2016/17 season saw Town claim the trophy with a final day victory at Blackpool Wren Rovers at the end of a campaign where both sides left the rest trailing.

However, much changed squads make Ashcroft believe it will be more than a two-horse race this time around as they start at home against Tempest United on Saturday.

“Obviously we want to win the league again but whether we do depends on how we go this year,” he said.

“I think it will be more competitive with teams strengthening and others having had to rebuild.

“Ourselves and Wrens ran away with it but I think that won’t be the case this year; that was a season when a team lost two or three times and couldn’t win the league.”

Ashcroft’s plans for the new season hasn’t been helped by losing a number of players.

The main exit was that of top scorer Brad Carsley who made the move to Bamber Bridge.

Ashcroft said: “Brad did fantastically for us to earn his move to a higher league – and I’m sure he can go higher.”