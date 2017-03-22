Longridge Topwn boss hopes to have weathered the conditions

Longridge Town boss Lee Ashcroft admits he is in danger of repeating himself as his players focus on the West Lancashire League Premier Division title race.

Town’s match against Tempest United last Saturday was a victim of the weekend’s wet weather.

However, despite not being in action, Town ended the day one point clear at the top of the table with eight matches remaining, the first of which is against Coppull United on Saturday.

Blackpool Wren Rovers could have overtaken Town had they beaten Fulwood Amateurs but they drew 3-3.

While happy to still be top of the pile, Ashcroft has bemoaned the run of postponements which have blighted Town’s fixture list since the turn of the year.

“It’s unbelievable because I’ve never known weather like it for disrupting us,” he said.

“I just hope it’s out of the way now and we can start to get some games in.

“It’s been a bit of a stop-start period for us because we played week in and week out and were right on top of our game.

“Then we’re off for a couple of weeks, then we have a game and then we’re off again and are only able to train so there isn’t any continuity.

“There is still all to play for now and, although we have to play Wrens in April, there is talk it might be off because of different cup competitions so it would be good if that game was moved to the end of the season with everything potentially up for grabs.

“However, we can’t look too far ahead and we have to take it one game at a time because everyone wants to beat the league leaders, no matter which division it is.

“Every training session I’m repeating that to the players, going over the same stuff with them. They’re probably sick of me saying it to them but it’s very hard to win a league and they have a great chance of doing just that.”