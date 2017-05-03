Longridge boss hopes fans turn out in force

Manager Lee Ashcroft has issued a rallying cry to Longridge Town supporters as the West Lancashire League Premier Division title run-in looks set to go down to the final game of the season.

Town play their final home game of the season on Saturday, having dropped to second in the table following Blackpool Wren Rovers’ Bank Holiday victory over now relegated Eagley.

It means Ashcroft’s players are now behind Wrens on goal difference – with Wrens enjoying a 27-goal advantage – as both teams have 77 points with two games remaining.

Town play Vickerstown on Saturday in their last home game of the season knowing that a victory is vital, before travelling to Wrens the following Saturday; the league leaders are at Tempest United the same day.

That could be a winner takes all game and Ashcroft knows the difference the home crowd could make.

He said: “We are far and away the best supported team in the league, with average attendances hovering around 100, but it would be lovely to get as many people down on Saturday as possible to support the lads.

“We always have quite a few of the Longridge Town Juniors watching, and it’s something I would encourage with free entry for the junior lads.

“Going forward I’m keen to build a strong rapport with the junior players.

“I want them to look at the first team and have ambitions to play for their hometown club, to see it as a natural progression from junior football.

“Maybe this weekend is the perfect opportunity for parents to bring the lads down for their first visit, their first Longridge Town match.

“It would be great to see them in their team colours supporting the senior team.

“With local professional clubs not playing until Sunday, what better way to spend a Saturday afternoon?”