Leon strikes late to hand Longridge the league title

Town crowned Premier Division champions after victory over Wrens

Boss Lee Ashcroft hailed his Longridge team after they were dramatically crowned West Lancashire League Premier Division champions on Saturday.

A goal 12 minutes from time by Leon McLoughlin saw Town claim top spot by beating title rivals Blackpool Wren Rovers 1-0 in a winner-takes-all encounter on the final day of the season.

The two teams went into the match at Bruce Park level on points but Wrens held the upper hand as they boasted the superior goal difference.

Town knew they had to win and although they left it late, McLouglin’s goal proved to be the winner.

An emotional Ashcroft said: “What a game, what a season. To get 83 points from a possible 96 is a tremendous achievement, and I’m so proud of the lads.

“Wrens pushed us all the way, literally to the end, but I’ve said all along that the first game of the season is as important as the last.

“We have had a bit of a wobble, but the key thing was to keep it in our own hands, to get to this game with all to play for.

“We were the better side on Saturday I thought, especially in the second half, and we’ve been the best side in the league – the table proves that.”

Having led the table for the majority of the season, Ashcroft felt it would have been a travesty if Town had not won the title.

“We’ve won the most games, and conceded the fewest goals, whilst scoring three goals per game on average,” he said.

“To do that and not to have won the title would have been a travesty. It’s a fantastic reward, not only for myself and the team, but for the supporters who have watched us both home and away.

“I’ve said before that it’s not just about the players, it’s the whole club. The support and assistance I get off the pitch here is second to none and I’m delighted that we’ve been able to reward the lads that work so hard for the club.”