Home is where Town could claim the title

Lee Ashcroft has challenged his Longridge Town players to bounce back from defeat when they host Tempest United this evening.

Town could have gone five points clear at the top of the West Lancashire League with four games remaining with victory at lowly Southport Hesketh last Saturday.

Instead, however, the table toppers produced their worst display of the season in going down 3-0 and failing to put extra daylight between themselves and their nearest challengers, Blackpool Wren Rovers.

It leaves them in top spot with 73 points from 28 games ahead of tonight’s meeting with a Tempest United side sitting sixth in the table.

Tempest are the first of three consecutive visitors to the Mike Riding Ground with Whitehaven their visitors on Saturday, followed by Vickerstown on Saturday, May 6.

If the title is till up for grabs, then it comes down to a winner-takes-all match at Rovers on Saturday, May 13.

“The important thing now is that we win our next three matches, as the outcome is still in our own hands then, before going to Blackpool on the final day,” Ashcroft said after defeat at Southport Hesketh.

“We were poor today admittedly, but we have to respond and I’m pleased that we have the chance to do that quickly with the Tempest game on Wednesday night.”

Town can at least draw inspiration from their previous meetings against their upcoming visitors.

They met Tempest at the start of the month and came away with a 7-1 victory with Brad Carsley netting four goals.

There was a 2-1 victory at Whitehaven in November, seven days on from a 3-2 win at Vickerstown.