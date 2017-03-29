Gr-eight day for Town boss Ashcroft

Longridge Town boss Lee Ashcroft was a happy man after watching his side extend their lead at the top of the West Lancashire League Premier Division table.

A crowd of 122 turned up at the Mike Riding Ground on Saturday and saw Town post a comprehensive 8-2 victory against Coppull United.

Brad Carsley scored four times in the second half with their other efforts coming via Ash Ball, Jordan Bowen, Mark Woods and Lewis Pilgrim’s own goal.

Leon McLoughlin was one of the stars of the show, setting up four goals after coming on for Joe Melling in the first half following his departure through a clash of heads.

Victory was recorded, however, despite losing skipper George Melling to a red card for two bookings in five second-half minutes.

After the match, Ashcroft was delighted with the result as well as the performances of Alex O’Rourke and Conor Linighan in midfield.

He said: “We seemed to do better with 10 men but, with Conor and Alex controlling the midfield again, and as the game opened up with Coppull pushing on, it allowed us to find space on the wings.

“Both Ash and Leon were outstanding and you could see Brad’s confidence rise with every goal.

“It was lovely to be able to reward the supporters with a good performance, and nice to see so many people coming out to support the team.”

The victory meant Town moved three points clear at the top with seven games remaining.

That lead was extended after their nearest rivals, Blackpool Wren Rovers, could only draw 1-1 against Euxton Villa with a 98th minute equaliser.

Town travel to Tempest United on Saturday, the first of four straight away games.

Turton are their next hosts on April 12, followed by trips to Wrens on Easter Monday and Southport Hesketh on April 22.