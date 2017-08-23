Friends reunited at Longridge Town tonight

Longridge Town manager Lee Ashcroft will come up against a familiar face when his players meet Haslingden St Marys tonight.

The two sides meet at the Mike Riding Ground (7pm) with both having had the weekend off thanks to postponed matches.

Tonight’s match will see Ashcroft come up against a former Preston North End team-mate in Lee Cartwright, who now plays for Haslingden.

Ashcroft had two permanent spells and a loan move at Deepdale during Cartwright’s 13-year spell with North End.

The Town manager could also get one over on his former team-mate in another respect.

Having pulled on his boots again this season, Ashcroft found the net in last week’s 3-1 win against Slyne with Hest.