Feeling of frustration for Longridge Town boss

Longridge Town boss Lee Ashcroft admits there are positives and negatives behind their lack of football in recent weeks.

They should have played Haslingden St Marys on Saturday, only for the match to be called off with kick-off approaching.

It leaves them with as many as five games in hand on their fellow West Lancashire League Premier Division clubs.

Five could well become six on Saturday as Town also have this weekend off, meaning they will have played one league game since their draw against Southport Hesketh on September 23.

“It’s frustrating when you turn up at Haslingden on Saturday and everyone tells you it’s going to be OK,” Ashcroft said.

“Then, for it to be called off during the warm-up is unbelievable because they had a pitch inspection at 9.30am and the forecast was for there to be rain.

“There is no consistency because we are five games behind sides already and it’s hard enough to catch teams up as it is.”

Of the matches which were played last weekend, results elsewhere mean Town are now 12 points behind leaders Blackpool Wren Rovers.

However, victories in all of those games would take Ashcroft’s players to the top of the table as they seek to retain their title.

Not that the manager is getting carried away as he just wants a settled squad from which to pick – and one which doesn’t mean him having to play again.

“We’re in a difficult situation now where you have lads who are working, some get disillusioned because they aren’t playing games and there are a few injuries,” he said.

“We had travelled to Haslingden on Saturday with a bare squad of only 11 or 12 players.

“Hopefully we can turn that around because, even though the 11 who would have started the game were very good, I looked at the bench and saw there were only two players I could pick from.”