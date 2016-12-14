Dual dismissal angers Ashcroft ahead of Villa revenge mission

Longridge Town boss Lee Ashcroft was left with mixed emotions after watching his side run out 4-2 winners at Eagley.

Last Saturday’s win at the West Lancashire League Premier Division’s bottom club keeps Town 10 points clear going into their final game of the year at Euxton Villa on Saturday.

However, victory came at a price with skipper George Melling and top scorer Brad Carsley both sent off.

Melling was shown a red card for an apparent stamp with time running out, though there was still a sufficient period left for Carsley to collect his second yellow card for good measure.

“I’m obviously disappointed with the two sending offs, and I’ve said so after the game in the dressing room,” Ashcroft said.

“But it’s another three points in very difficult circumstances. On a more positive note I thought Mark Jeffers had a decent game, particularly in the first half, and Lee (Dovey) in goal wasn’t troubled aside from our own errors.”

Both of Eagley’s goals came by way of mistakes from the Town defence.

However, Kieran Walmsley’s brace – highlighted by a 40-yard free kick – and further goals from Joe Melling and Alex O’Rourke were sufficient to register Town’s 17th victory in 18 league matches so far.

The only team to take points off them in the table are Saturday’s opponents.

Euxton snapped Town’s seven-game winning start to the season with a 3-0 victory at the beginning of September.

“It was a wonderful goal from Kieran; you won’t see a better one all season,” Ashcroft said of Walmsley’s free kick. “That puts him in double figures for the season already.

“George and Brad will both be missed as they serve their suspensions but we’ve a strong squad and, whoever plays in their place, I can guarantee they’ll give 100 per cent.”