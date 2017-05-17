Council still considering Longridge Town FC’s ground plan

Longridge Town are still hoping to press ahead with plans to improve their Mike Riding Ground.

The club submitted a planning application to Preston Council earlier this year to relocate a stand to the other side of the pitch as well as extend their existing clubhouse facilities.

It had been documented that the club’s application has since been withdrawn but the council confirmed that was an administration error and the plan is still very much under consideration.

Town, who won the West Lancashire League Premier Division title this season for the first time in their history, have long-term ambitions of progressing to the North West Counties League.

A decision on the application is expected in the next two weeks.